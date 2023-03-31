Death News : Sad news: @AdverbReclaimer passed away Please pray for his family.

Sad News: AdverbReclaimer passes away after a fatal accident..

We are devastated to share the heartbreaking news of Jim’s passing. You may have known him as @AdverbReclaimer on Twitter, but to us, he was a dear friend. After fighting for three long days in the ICU, Jim lost his battle and left us all behind. It is with deep sadness that we bid farewell to such a kind and wonderful person.

Tragically, Jim was struck and killed by a double-decker tour bus while walking to Starbucks in New York City. Our hearts ache for his family and loved ones who undoubtedly feel a profound sense of loss. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Jim was a great man, and his memory will live on in the many lives he touched.

Source : @UnbiasedNatsFan

