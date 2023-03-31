Death News : RAF veterans face social isolation.

Passing of WWII Veteran Flt Sgt Peter Brown is a Great Loss; Council Plans to Honor Him Adequately.

Read More Social Isolation Woes for RAF Veterans.

It is with great sadness that we received the news of Flt Sgt Peter Brown, a Second World War veteran, passing away. At this moment, the council is working tirelessly to ensure that Mr Brown receives a fitting farewell that honors his service to this country. We owe it to him to make his final journey a memorable event that pays tribute to his contributions and sacrifices.

The RAF veteran community faces significant challenges in social isolation, and it is a matter that requires urgent attention. The RAF Benevolent Fund has embarked on initiatives to address this issue and provide support to those who need it. We encourage everyone to visit the RAF Benevolent Fund website, where they can learn more about the Fund’s mission and how to get involved in its efforts to assist the RAF veterans. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that no veteran is left behind.

Source : @RAFBF

We are very saddened to learn of the passing of Second World War veteran Flt Sgt Peter Brown. The council are now working to give Mr Brown the send-off he deserves. Social isolation affects significant numbers of the RAF veteran community, read more

We are very saddened to learn of the passing of Second World War veteran Flt Sgt Peter Brown. The council are now working to give Mr Brown the send-off he deserves. Social isolation affects significant numbers of the RAF veteran community, read more ➡️ https://t.co/rnL15QgUPh pic.twitter.com/rka8qIZCEE — RAF Benevolent Fund (@RAFBF) March 30, 2023