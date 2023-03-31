Death News : Radio legend Doug Mulray dies at 71. #tributes

Tributes pour in for late Doug Mulray, iconic Australian breakfast radio host who passed away at 71. #TheAdvertiser.

Legendary Australian breakfast radio host Doug Mulray has passed away at the age of 71. Mulray was a well-known figure in the Australian radio industry, popular for his witty humor, satirical style, and ability to connect with listeners. His contribution to the world of Australian radio has been widely recognized by many, and his loss will be felt by countless fans and colleagues.

Tributes have poured in from all corners following Mulray’s passing, with many praising the impact he had on the industry and the way he managed to inject humor and fun into his broadcasts. People across Australia have taken to social media to share their memories of Mulray and the impact he had on their lives, creating a wave of appreciation and remembrance for this beloved radio host. Mulray will be remembered for his contagious laughter, quick wit, and unforgettable voice that resonated in the hearts and homes of Australians for many years.

