Death News : Procol Harum lyricist Keith Reid dies at 76.

Procol Harum’s Lyricist Keith Reid, Known for Infusing Poetry into Hits like “Whiter Shade of Pale,” Passes Away at 76..

Keith Reid, the prolific lyricist famous for his contributions to the band Procol Harum, passed away on March 31st, 2023 at the age of 76. The New York Times Arts Twitter account reported the sad news, citing Reid’s innovative use of language in hit songs such as “Whiter Shade of Pale” as his lasting legacy.

Reid’s poetic sensibility and ability to tell complex stories through his lyrics set him apart in the music industry. His contributions helped shape Procol Harum’s distinctive sound and made them a household name among fans of progressive rock. Reid’s influence will continue to be felt for years to come, as his work continues to inspire and captivate listeners across generations.

Source : @nytimesarts

