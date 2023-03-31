Death News : Peter Usborne, children’s publisher, dies aged 85.

Peter Usborne, founder of a children’s publishing company, has passed away at 85, according to his company statement..

The passing of Peter Usborne, a renowned children’s publisher, has been announced by his publishing company at the age of 85. Usborne founded Usborne Publishing in 1973, which quickly became a leading children’s book publisher in the UK and worldwide. The company is known for its innovative and educational books that engage young readers and promote literacy. Usborne was also instrumental in the production of The Usborne Encyclopedia of World History, a best-selling children’s history book.

Usborne’s contributions to the children’s publishing industry were significant, and he will be deeply missed. His legacy lives on through the many children who have been inspired by his books and his dedication to promoting literacy for all. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

