Death News : Packers FB John Brockington, RIP.

Packers Legend, John Brockington, Passes Away at 74; Inducted into Team’s Hall of Fame in 1984 and Holds Fourth All-Time Rushing Record. Our Deepest Condolences. .

John Brockington, former fullback for the Green Bay Packers, has passed away at the age of 74. His impressive career led him to be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1984. Brockington’s record-breaking 5,024 rushing yards still rank fourth all-time in the team’s record book.

It is a sad loss for the sports community as we remember the impactful career of Brockington. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, John Brockington.

Source : @GBPdaily

Packers fullback John Brockington has passed away at the age of 74. Brockington was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1984. His 5,024 rushing yards also still rank fourth all-time in team's record book. RIP.

Packers fullback John Brockington has passed away at the age of 74. Brockington was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1984. His 5,024 rushing yards also still rank fourth all-time in team's record book. RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9lL4fLLrIc — GBP Daily – Rob Westerman lll (@GBPdaily) March 31, 2023