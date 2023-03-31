Death News : Owner of Samut Prakan FC and politician, Khun Chonsawat Asawahame, dies at 54 from heat stroke. RIP.

Passing of Khun Chonsawat Asawahame: Samut Prakan City Football Club’s Inaugural Owner and Esteemed Political Figure, Dies at 54 Due to Heatstroke..

The news of Khun Chonsawat Asawahame’s passing due to heatstroke has saddened the community. He was a prominent figure, known for being the first owner of the Samut Prakan City Football Club and an esteemed politician. His contributions to both the sports and political scene in the local area will always be remembered.

Many have expressed their condolences and sympathies towards his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Khun Chonsawat Asawahame’s legacy will continue to live on through the impact he made in his community. His passing serves as a reminder to take care of our health, especially during times of extreme weather conditions.

Source : @Ajarncom

RIP Khun Chonsawat Asawahame, who has passed away from heatstroke aged 54. He was the first owner of Samut Prakan City Football Club and a well-known local politician.

RIP Khun Chonsawat Asawahame, who has passed away from heatstroke aged 54. He was the first owner of Samut Prakan City Football Club and a well-known local politician. pic.twitter.com/uLW6zvcNXz — Samut Prakan Phil 🇬🇧 🇹🇭 (@Ajarncom) March 31, 2023