Death News : “Our heartfelt solidarity with fallen comrades.”

Expressing Condolences for the Loss of Our Teammates with the 101st Airborne Division.

The All American Division joins in mourning the loss of our comrades from the 101st Airborne Division. It is with a heavy heart that we show our solidarity in this difficult time, expressing our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and unit of these fallen Soldiers.

We stand with the 101st Airborne Division in honoring the sacrifices of these brave men and women, and recognize the profound impact their service has had on our nation. As fellow soldiers, we extend our love and support, and vow to never forget the heroism and sacrifice made by those who have given their lives in service to our country.

Source : @82ndABNDiv

