Death News : OSU dominated; Georgia crushed. #GoDawgs

It’s a devastating loss that will weigh heavily on the Ohio State team and their fans for years to come. Georgia seemed to give them a glimmer of hope, but that hope quickly faded, leaving a deep and dark sadness in its place. The disappointment and frustration will undoubtedly linger, but Ohio State will need to find a way to move forward and learn from this defeat. As for Georgia, their impressive performance is a testament to their skill and determination on the field. #GoDawgs

Ohio State was beaten in every phase. Total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, yards per play…and then of course there was the score. Georgia let you get a taste of hope and now that hope has turned into a deep dark sadness that you must carry for many, many years. #GoDawgs https://t.co/NOEE4dnRoa — Aaron Leicht (@aaronleicht) March 31, 2023