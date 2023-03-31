Death News : Notts County CEO Jason Turner, 50, dies. RIP.

Notts County’s Chief Executive, Jason Turner, Passes Away at Age 50, Remembered for His Valuable Contributions to the Club..

It is with deep sadness that we report the untimely passing of Jason Turner, the esteemed chief executive of Notts County. At just 50 years of age, he was a well-respected figure within the football community and had made a significant impact during his tenure with the club.

Many remember Jason as a wise and insightful presence, whose contributions will be sorely missed by his colleagues, fans and friends. It is a tragic loss for the football world, and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family at this difficult time.

Source : @ThomasFeaheny

Very sad to read that Notts County's chief executive Jason Turner has died at the age of 50 years old, spoke a lot of sense during his time with the club — Thomas Feaheny (@ThomasFeaheny) March 31, 2023