Death News : No unvaccinated

The Hearing in Truro with Dr. Stephen Bate Reveals: No COVID-19 Deaths in Unvaccinated Individuals Under 40 in Newfoundland and Labrador..

During the hearing in Truro, Dr. Stephen Bate of the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) reported an interesting statistic regarding COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador. According to him, there has not been a single death attributed to the virus among unvaccinated individuals under the age of 40 in the province. This is a noteworthy finding that highlights the variable impacts of COVID-19 across various demographics.

Dr. Bate’s observation is important in the context of ongoing discussions surrounding the efficacy and accessibility of COVID-19 vaccines. It underscores the fact that vaccination can provide a significant level of protection against the virus, particularly for those who are most vulnerable. Additionally, it demonstrates the need for continued research and analysis to understand the full scope of COVID-19’s effects on different populations.

Source : @Inquiry_Canada

Dr. Stephen Bate from #NCI #Truro hearing. To-date not a single unvaccinated person under the age of 40 has died in #NewfoundlandandLabrador attributed to #COVID19

Dr. Stephen Bate from #NCI #Truro hearing. To-date not a single unvaccinated person under the age of 40 has died in #NewfoundlandandLabrador attributed to #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6m3RTyMO9b — National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) (@Inquiry_Canada) March 31, 2023