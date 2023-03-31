Death News : Nigerian polygamist with 86 wives dies at 93.

Nigerian Polygamist with 86 Wives, Mohammed Abubakar Masaba, Passes Away at 93.

Legendary Nigerian polygamist Mohammed Abubakar Masaba, known for his astounding 86 wives, has passed away at the age of 93. Masaba was considered a controversial figure, as he had been arrested, beaten, and imprisoned on numerous occasions for his unconventional lifestyle. Despite this, his numerous wives and children remained fiercely devoted to him, and he was worshipped as a patriarchal hero by some of his followers.

Masaba was rumored to have married his first wife when he was only 19 years old, and continued to accumulate wives over the course of his life until he reached the astounding number of 86. He was known for his charismatic personality and powerful presence, and many women were drawn to him for his aura of masculinity and strength. Though his lifestyle may have raised eyebrows among more conservative members of Nigerian society, Masaba was revered by many as a trailblazer who dared to challenge traditional norms and carve out a unique path for himself.

Source : @JeranneDaNswt

