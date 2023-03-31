Death News : #NCI #Truro findings reveal no COVID19 deaths in unvaccinated

NCI (National Citizens Inquiry): Dr. Stephen Bate’s Testimony in Truro

Zero COVID-19-related deaths among under-40 unvaccinated individuals in Newfoundland and Labrador, as testified by Dr. Stephen Bate from NCI in Truro..

Dr. Stephen Bate testified at the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) in Truro about the impact of COVID-19 on unvaccinated individuals under the age of 40 in Newfoundland and Labrador. The data is remarkable: not a single unvaccinated person in this age group has died from COVID-19 in the province. This information is significant considering the ongoing debate surrounding vaccine efficacy and the potential consequences of not receiving the vaccine.

While this data is specific to Newfoundland and Labrador, it underscores the importance and potential benefits of vaccination. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, it is critical to pursue strategies that prioritize the health and well-being of all individuals. Vaccination is one such strategy that has proved to be effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.

Source : @nlmedia11

National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) Dr. Stephen Bate from #NCI #Truro hearing. To date, not a single unvaccinated person under the age of 40 has died in #NewfoundlandandLabrador attributed to #COVID19

National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) Dr. Stephen Bate from #NCI #Truro hearing. To date, not a single unvaccinated person under the age of 40 has died in #NewfoundlandandLabrador attributed to #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1SPkbFVEBy — NL Media (@nlmedia11) March 31, 2023