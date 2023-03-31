Death News : NASA pioneer Virginia Norwood dies at 96.

NASA Mourns the Loss of Virginia Norwood, a Pioneer Woman who Contributed to Life-Changing Programs, at the Age of 96..

Virginia Norwood, an outstanding woman who revolutionized the aerospace industry, passed away at the remarkable age of 96. Her contributions to numerous NASA programs have been regarded as historic in changing the world as we know it. She was a true pioneer in her field, and her vision and dedication inspired many generations of future scientists.

Norwood’s achievements have left an indelible mark in the aerospace industry, and her passing is a loss felt not only by her colleagues but also by the entire scientific community. We honor her legacy and will always remember her as a brilliant mind whose contributions shaped the course of history. Virginia Norwood may have left us, but her extraordinary achievements will never be forgotten.

Source : @ABC30

