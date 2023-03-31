Death News : Mark Russell’s passing has deeply saddened us. As an advisory board member of #NationalComedyCenter, he revolutionized American political humor and inspired a whole generation of comedic talents.

Mark Russell, Comedian and #NationalComedyCenter Board Member, Passes Away – Leaving Behind a Legacy of Political Humor in America and Inspiring a New Generation of Comedic Artists.

The comedy world is mourning the loss of Mark Russell, an accomplished comedian, satirist, and advisory board member of the National Comedy Center, who passed away recently. His passing has saddened many who recognized his contributions to political humor in America, particularly his ability to reshape and influence the genre.

Mark Russell’s impact on comedy cannot be overstated, as his work inspired a generation of comedic artists who have gone on to create some of the most memorable moments in American entertainment. His influence on political satire was particularly significant, as he broke boundaries and tackled complex issues with his unique humor and wit. Russell’s numerous contributions to the field will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire and entertain future generations of comedy enthusiasts.

Source : @NtlComedyCenter

We are greatly saddened on the passing of comedian/satirist and #NationalComedyCenter advisory board member Mark Russell. “Mark Russell transformed the landscape of political humor in America and, in doing so, influenced a generation of comedic artists… — National Comedy Center (@NtlComedyCenter) March 30, 2023