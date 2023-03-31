Death News : Mark Russell, political satirist, dies at 90.

Mark Russell, the popular political satirist acclaimed for his PBS shows, passes away at 90..

Mark Russell, renowned political satirist famous for his PBS shows, has passed away at the age of 90. The news of his demise has left his fans and colleagues in the industry deeply saddened. Russell was known for his sharp wit and critical commentary on politics, which he delivered through his performances and writings.

His legacy as an influential, boundary-breaking artist will continue to inspire generations to come. The world has lost a true gem, and Russell’s contribution to political commentary will be deeply missed. May he rest in peace.

Source : @W7VOA

