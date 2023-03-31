Death News : Lyricist Keith Reid, dead at 76.

Iconic Lyricist Keith Reid, who penned Procol Harum’s songs, dies at 76 With ‘You’re the Voice’ being his most popular work..

Throughout his career, Keith Reid left an indelible mark on the music industry, showcasing his undeniable talent as a lyricist. His contributions to Procol Harum’s discography, including their chart-topping hit ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale,’ have secured his place in rock music history. However, his legacy extends beyond Procol Harum as he penned one of Australian singer John Farnham’s most enduring hits, ‘You’re the Voice.’ Although Reid may have passed on, his music will continue to live on and inspire the generations who follow.

Source : @STACKmag

