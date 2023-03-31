Death News : LFO’s Brizz Gillis dies at 47.

At 47, Brian “Brizz” Gillis of LFO has passed away..

The music industry has lost another talented artist with the passing of Brian “Brizz” Gillis, best known as a member of the electronic music group, LFO. Gillis passed away at the young age of 47, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered.

ET Canada reported the news of his passing on Twitter, sending shockwaves through the music community. Fans and fellow artists alike have taken to social media to express their condolences, highlighting the impact that Brizz had on the industry. His contributions will undoubtedly live on through his music, and his influence will continue to inspire future generations of musicians. Rest in peace, Brizz.

Source : @ETCanada

