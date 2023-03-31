Death News : LFO’s Brizz dead at 47.

At the age of 47, LFO’s Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis has passed away..

Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis, a notable member of the American electronic music group LFO, has passed away at the age of 47. The beloved musician’s death has caused a tremendous outpouring of grief amongst fans and fellow musicians alike. The cause of his untimely death has not yet been revealed.

LFO, consisting of Gillis, Devin Lima, and Rich Cronin, rose to prominence in the late 1990s with their hit single “Summer Girls”. Gillis, known for his contributions as a rapper and songwriter, was an integral part of the group’s success. The news of his passing has devastated the music community, with many taking to social media to offer their condolences and express their admiration for his talents.

