Death News : LFO member Brizz died.

The death of Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis from LFO..

Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis, a member of the American electronic music group, LFO, has passed away. This news was confirmed by HollywoodLife on March 31, 2023, who reported on the sad demise of the famous musician.

With the image of LFO placed alongside the tweet, HollywoodLife broke the news to their followers. As the electronic music community mourns the loss of one of its cherished members, tribute messages have been pouring in on social media platforms from fans and fellow musicians alike. The legacy of Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis and his contribution to the music industry will be forever remembered.

