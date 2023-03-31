Death News : LFO co-founder Brizz Gillis dies at 47.

Co-Founder of ’90s Boy Band LFO and Musician Brian “Brizz” Gillis Passes Away at 47..

Brian “Brizz” Gillis, the former co-founder of the popular ’90s boy band LFO, has passed away at the age of 47. Gillis was best known for his role in creating the hit song “Summer Girls,” which became an instant classic and propelled the group to fame. As a musician, he dedicated his life to creating and performing music that resonated with audiences around the world.

Gillis’ contributions to the music industry will not be forgotten, as his legacy as a talented songwriter and performer lives on. Fans and fellow musicians alike are mourning the loss of this incredible artist and remembering the impact he had on their lives. Despite his untimely passing, Gillis will always be remembered for his incredible talent and the passion he had for his craft. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @EW

