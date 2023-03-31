Death News : LFO co-founder Brizz Gillis (47) dies.

47-year-old Co-founder of boy band LFO and singer, Brian “Brizz” Gillis, passes away..

Brian Gillis, famously known as “Brizz”, the co-founder and singer of the popular boy band LFO, has tragically passed away at the age of 47. His untimely death has left fans mourning across the globe. The news of his demise was confirmed by the band’s official Twitter account on March 31, 2023.

Brizz left an indelible mark in the music industry with his contributions to LFO, a group that rose to fame in the late 90s with hit songs like “Summer Girls”. Alongside fellow band members, Brad Fischetti and Rich Cronin, Brizz brought his unique voice and style to create a distinctive sound that captured the hearts of a generation. His passing has left the entertainment world in shock, and his memory is sure to be cherished by fans and loved ones for years to come.

Source : @consequence

