Death News : John Spearing, 82, second-longest serving UK trainer, dies.

At 82, John Spearing, Britain’s Second Longest-Serving Trainer until His Retirement in January, Has Passed Away.

Iconic horse racing trainer John Spearing, whose career spanned over five decades, passed away at the age of 82. He was Britain’s second longest-serving trainer before his retirement in January 2023. Spearing trained over 1,500 winners in his career, including multiple winners of prestigious races such as the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Grand National.

Spearing’s training expertise earned him the respect and admiration of the horse racing community, and his passing has left a void in the industry. His legacy lives on through the many champions he trained and his contributions to the sport.

Source : @RacingPost

