Death News : Jimi Hendrix’s final concert, Fehmarn, Germany, Sept. 6, 1970.

Jimi Hendrix’s Final Concert: Live in Fehmarn, Germany at the Open Air Love and Peace Festival on September 6, 1970 .

On September 6, 1970, Jimi Hendrix performed at the Open Air Love and Peace Festival in Fehmarn, Germany. Little did the crowd know that it would be his final concert. At the young age of 27, Hendrix tragically passed away just 12 days later on September 18.

Despite his short career, Hendrix’s influence on rock music cannot be overstated. He was a true innovator, pioneering the use of distortion and feedback in his playing. His legacy lives on, and his music continues to inspire new generations of musicians. The world may have lost Jimi Hendrix too soon, but his impact will never be forgotten.

Source : @PigsAndPlans

Jimi Hendrix in Fehmarn, Germany on September 6, 1970 at the Open Air Love and Peace Festival. His show that afternoon would end up being his final concert, as he passed away at age 27 on September 18

Jimi Hendrix in Fehmarn, Germany on September 6, 1970 at the Open Air Love and Peace Festival. His show that afternoon would end up being his final concert, as he passed away at age 27 on September 18 💜 pic.twitter.com/bndPpXDz3l — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) March 31, 2023