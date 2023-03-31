Death News : Jerry Foster, TV legend, dies at 82. Memoir: Earthbound Misfits. Wife: “Machine an extension of his body.” Last seen on @12news.

“Remembering the Life and Legacy of Jerry Foster: A Thrilling Journey of TV Moments and Tough Life Lessons as Described in his Memoir ‘Earthbound Misfits'”.

Jerry Foster, the television pioneer who brought thrilling moments to millions of viewers, has passed away at the age of 82. His memoir, “Earthbound Misfits,” recounts his life and the tough lessons he learned along the way. Foster’s wife, Linda, once said that he felt “the machine was an extension of his body,” highlighting his deep connection to the television medium.

Foster’s contributions to the industry were recognized last year by @12news, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of television professionals. He will be remembered as a trailblazer who brought excitement and wonder into people’s homes, and whose work has left an indelible mark on the television landscape. Rest in peace, Jerry Foster.

