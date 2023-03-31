Death News : Heartbroken over loss of 9 soldiers in copter crash #101stAASLTDIV

Our Thoughts and Prayers are with the Families of the Nine @101stAASLTDIV Soldiers who Lost Their Lives in a Helicopter Accident During Routine Training Mission.

The news of the tragic helicopter accident last night during a routine training mission has left us deeply saddened. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the nine brave soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division who lost their lives. They will be forever remembered for their unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our country.

Today, we stand in solidarity with the entire military community during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with each and every one of you as we come together to mourn this devastating loss. The sacrifices made by these soldiers and their families will never be forgotten, and we remain eternally grateful for their service to our nation. May they rest in peace knowing that they will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Source : @kentuckyguard

We are incredibly saddened by the loss of the nine

@101stAASLTDIV Soldiers in last nights helicopter accident during a routine training mission. You are in all of our thoughts and prayers today.

We are incredibly saddened by the loss of the nine @101stAASLTDIV Soldiers in last nights helicopter accident during a routine training mission. You are in all of our thoughts and prayers today. pic.twitter.com/4z4hySqBsW — Kentucky Guard (@kentuckyguard) March 30, 2023