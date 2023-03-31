Death News : Heartbroken over Jenny Kachkar’s passing. #yegmedia.

Jenny Kachkar’s Passing Leaves the City in Shock and Sorrow; Her Legacy as Well as Her Family’s Will Continue to Be Revered by Many Edmontonians..

The news of Jenny Kachkar’s passing has left the city in shock and sorrow. She, along with her family, were well-known figures in the community, and her loss has left a deep void. It is a sad day for her many friends in the #yegmedia, who are still coming to terms with the terrible news.

Jenny Kachkar was a true legend in the city, and her contributions to the community will never be forgotten. Her passing is a tragic reminder of how much she was loved and respected by those who knew her. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of such a remarkable person. She will always be remembered as an inspiration to those who had the privilege to know her.

Source : @MJForbes

Shocked and saddened at the news of Jenny Kachkar’s passing today. She, and her family, are legends in this city…truly a sad day for her many many #yegmedia friends. pic.twitter.com/jTHsNq2VG5 — Marty Forbes (@MJForbes) March 30, 2023