Death News : Gladiators legend Falcon dies at 59 after cancer battle.

Falcon, the Gladiators icon, loses battle to cancer at 59 years old..

Former Gladiators star, Falcon, has passed away at the age of 59 after a valiant fight against cancer. His family confirmed the sad news, saying that he will always be remembered for his courage and strength throughout his battle with the disease.

Falcon, real name Bernie Nolan, was one of the most loved Gladiators of all time, captivating audiences with his impressive athleticism, wit and charm. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and legions of fans who grew up watching him on their screens.

Source : @standardnews

