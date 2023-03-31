Death News : Gladiators icon Falcon dies at 59.

Gladiators Legend, Bernadette Hunt aka Falcon, Passes Away at 59 Following a Prolonged Fight Against Cancer..

The world of sports has lost a true icon with the passing of Bernadette Hunt, best known as Falcon from the popular TV show Gladiators. At 59, she lost a long and grueling battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy that will endure. Hunt became a household name in the UK and beyond with her incredible athleticism and unwavering determination on the show, inspiring generations to pursue fitness and health.

Hunt was an inspiration on and off the screen, earning widespread admiration for her passion for fitness and her advocacy for cancer research. Her impact on the world of sports and her unwavering spirit will long be remembered. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and fans as they mourn the loss of a true legend. Rest in peace, Falcon.

Source : @MetroUK

