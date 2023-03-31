Death News : Funk bassist Sweet Charles Sherrell dies, aged 80. #RIP.

Sweet Charles Sherrell, Legendary Funk Bassist, Passes Away at 80. He Joined James Brown’s Band in 1968 and Contributed to Some of Their Greatest Hits in the Late ’60s. Watch Him Perform with Brown on “Mother Popcorn” on Music Scene in 1969. #RestInPeaceCharlesSherrell.

The world of funk music is mourning today as the passing of Sweet Charles Sherrell has been announced at the age of 80. Sherrell will always be remembered as one of the genre’s most talented bassists, having made a lasting impression during his tenure with James Brown’s band.

In August of 1968, Sherrell joined Brown’s band and went on to contribute to some of the biggest hits of the late 60s. He will forever be recognized for his incredible bass playing on tracks such as “Mother Popcorn”. Sherrell’s contributions to the world of funk and music at large will never be forgotten. #RIPCharlesSherrell

Source : @sean_write

Funk bassist Sweet Charles Sherrell has died at age 80. He joined James Brown’s band in August 1968 and played on some of his biggest late-60s’ hits. Sherrell playing with Brown on “Mother Popcorn” on Music Scene in 1969. #RIPCharlesSherrell

Funk bassist Sweet Charles Sherrell has died at age 80. He joined James Brown’s band in August 1968 and played on some of his biggest late-60s’ hits. Sherrell playing with Brown on “Mother Popcorn” on Music Scene in 1969. #RIPCharlesSherrell https://t.co/DmXZhrwXgX — Sean Walters (@sean_write) March 31, 2023