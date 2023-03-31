Death News : Eugene Allen, former White House head butler, passed 10 years ago at 90. Film “The Butler” chronicled his life. #History #Film

Eugene Allen, the White House Head Butler for 34 Years, Passes Away at Age 90 #OTD 2010. His Life Inspired the Movie “The Butler”. Keep up with @SankofaTravelHr..

Eugene Allen, the head butler at the White House for 34 years, passed away on this day in 2010 at the age of 90. He served under eight different presidents and his life story was depicted in the movie “The Butler.” Born in Virginia in 1919, Allen worked his way up from a pantry worker to the head butler, becoming a trusted confidant of many presidents and first ladies.

As the White House’s head butler, Allen oversaw a staff of around 100 people and was responsible for the smooth running of state dinners and other high-profile events. He witnessed many historical events during his time there, including the Civil Rights Movement and the assassination of President Kennedy. Allen’s remarkable career underscores the contributions of Black Americans to the nation’s most prestigious institutions, and his legacy continues to inspire future generations.

