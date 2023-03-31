Death News : Dr. Nagobads, Miracle on Ice team physician, dies at 101.

Team Physician for the 1980 Miracle on Ice and 34-Year Veteran of the University of Minnesota, Dr. V. George Nagobads Passes Away at 101; Also Served as First USWNT’s Doctor in 1990 and Inducted into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010..

Dr. V. George Nagobads, renowned team physician for the 1980 Miracle on Ice team, and the University of Minnesota for 34 years, has passed away at the impressive age of 101. Dr. Nagobads was a legend in the world of sports medicine, and inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010 for his incredible contributions to the game.

Apart from being the team physician for the first-ever USWNT in 1990, Dr. Nagobads is best known for his work with the 1980 Miracle on Ice team. His tireless efforts in keeping the team in top physical condition helped them achieve one of the most significant moments in U.S. sports history. Dr. Nagobads’ legacy continues to inspire future generations of athletes, and he will always be remembered as a hero in the world of sports.

Source : @chrismpeters

Dr. V. George Nagobads, team physician for the 1980 Miracle on Ice team and for 34 years at the University of Minnesota, has passed away at 101 years old. Was also team doc for first ever USWNT in 1990. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010.

Dr. V. George Nagobads, team physician for the 1980 Miracle on Ice team and for 34 years at the University of Minnesota, has passed away at 101 years old. Was also team doc for first ever USWNT in 1990. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010. pic.twitter.com/BS11S9usQt — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) March 31, 2023