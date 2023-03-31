Death News : Doug Mulray, radio and car icon, dies at 71. #RepcoSC

Famous Radio Icon and Car Racing Aficionado Doug Mulray Passes Away at 71. #RepcoSC.

Australian radio veteran and passionate car and motorsport enthusiast, Doug Mulray, has sadly passed away at the age of 71. His remarkable achievements in both the broadcasting and automotive industry have earned him countless fans and made him a true icon in Australia.

Mulray’s legacy will live on through his extensive contribution to the radio world, including his work as a host on Triple M’s breakfast show in the 80s and 90s. He was also a respected car and motorsport commentator, bringing his unparalleled expertise to countless events and broadcasts. His fans and colleagues in the industry will forever remember him for his exceptional talent, passion, and dedication to his craft.

Source : @V8Sleuth

