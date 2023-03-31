Death News : Condolences to @BammBammLamm91 & family on the loss of Mad Dog Lamm, a true legend.

Sending our heartfelt condolences and solidarity to @BammBammLamm91 and his family on the passing of Mad Dog Lamm. A true legend, his unwavering strength was an inspiration to many, including his son BAMM. Our prayers are with you all during this difficult time. .

In this heartfelt tweet, Above Snakes band members express their condolences over the passing of Mad Dog Lamm, the father of one of their own, BammBammLamm91. They offer their thoughts and prayers to the Lamm family and pay tribute to Mad Dog Lamm as a true legend. The death of this strong man has deeply saddened them all.

Above Snakes band members go on to mention how Mad Dog Lamm had inspired BammBammLamm91 to become the drummer that he is today. They acknowledge the immense pride that Mad Dog Lamm must have felt, watching his son follow in his musical footsteps. The band members end their tweet with a prayer and a drum emoji, symbolizing the impact that Mad Dog Lamm’s legacy will have on BammBammLamm91 and others.

Overall, this tweet is a touching tribute to a beloved father and musical inspiration. It shows the power of music to bring people together and to honor the memory of those who have passed away. In sharing their condolences, Above Snakes band members demonstrate the importance of community and support during difficult times.

Source : @Abovesnakesband

