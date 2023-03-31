Death News : Condolences for the Mukudde tragedy. RIP .

Condolences to the Family, School Proprietors, and Society for the Tragic Incident in Mukudde Zone, Masaka Where a Perimeter Wall Claimed Betty Nabalonge’s Life as She Passed Near Centenary High School Yesterday. May She Rest in Peace .

Recently, a tragic incident took place in Mukudde Zone, Nyendo-Mukudde division in Masaka. Betty Nabalonge lost her life when a perimeter wall collapsed on her as she passed near Centenary High School. This heartbreaking news has deeply saddened us all, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to Betty’s family, the proprietors of the school, and the wider community.

We cannot imagine the pain and grief that Betty’s loved ones are going through at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this tragedy. May Betty rest in peace, and may her family find comfort in the memories they shared with her. We hope that lessons will be learned from this incident, and that steps will be taken to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Source : @JuliusKizito10

Deeply saddened by the tragedy that happened yesterday in Mukudde Zone , Nyendo-Mukudde division in Masaka where a perimeter wall crushed Betty Nabalonge to death as she was passing near Centenary High school.. Deep sympathies to the family,school proprietors,society. RIP🕯🕯