Death News : Co-worker’s death at 50, missed funeral

The Heartache of Learning a Former Colleague Passed Away at 50 and Missing the Funeral.

It’s a heart-wrenching feeling when someone you’ve worked with for a long time passes away, especially when you weren’t able to attend their funeral. That’s exactly how Assistance Dog Ziggy felt when they found out their former colleague had died at just 50 years old. The news left them with a deep sense of sadness and loss.

Missing a funeral can feel like missing the opportunity to say a proper goodbye to a friend or colleague. It’s a poignant reminder of how fleeting life can be, and how important it is to cherish the time we have with those around us. Ziggy’s tweet serves as a reminder to us all to reach out and connect with the people in our lives while we still have the chance, and to take the time to show our appreciation and love for them.

Source : @AssistanceZiggy

That feeling when you find out someone you worked with has died at 50 and you've missed the funeral 💔 — Assistance Dog Ziggy 🇬🇧🐾 (@AssistanceZiggy) March 31, 2023