Death News : Arsenal great David Rocastle passed away in 2001. RIP. #afc

Arsenal Legend David Rocastle Passed Away 20 Years Ago Today at age 33. Rest in Peace, Rocky. #afc.

On March 31st, 2001, the world lost a football legend as David Rocastle passed away at the young age of 33. A pivotal player for Arsenal, Rocastle contributed to the club’s success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. His untimely death was a great loss for the football community and remains a source of sadness for fans everywhere.

Rocastle’s memory lives on, however, as fans continue to pay tribute to his incredible talent and the impact he had on the sport. His legacy as a football icon lives on, and he will forever be remembered for his skill and dedication to the game. Rest in peace, Rocky. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations of football fans around the world.

Source : @afcstuff

