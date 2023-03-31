Death News : Animator Leo D. Sullivan dies at 82.

Animator Leo D. Sullivan, known for his work on shows like “Soul Train” and “The Incredible Hulk,” passes away at 82..

Animator Leo D. Sullivan recently passed away at the age of 82. Throughout his career, he worked on a number of notable projects, including the opening sequence for “Soul Train” and “The Incredible Hulk” cartoons. His contribution to the world of animation cannot be understated, and his work will continue to inspire future generations of artists.

Sullivan’s legacy is one that will be celebrated for years to come, as he helped shape some of the most iconic cartoons of his time. His ability to bring characters to life on the screen was truly unmatched, and his work has left an indelible mark on the animation industry. It is a sad loss for his family, friends, and fans, but his memory will live on through his artistry and the impact he made on the industry.

Source : @latimes

