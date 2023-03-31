Death News : Andre the Giant died at 47 from heart failure

Heart failure claimed the life of André the Giant at the age of 47 .

Sad news has been announced about the legendary wrestler André the Giant. At the age of 47, he passed away due to heart failure. The world mourns the loss of this larger-than-life figure who captured the hearts of so many with his charisma, talent and physical prowess.

André was not only a beloved athlete, but also a pop culture icon. He appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, and his legacy continues to inspire generations of fans around the world. The news of his untimely death has caused an outpouring of heartfelt messages from his admirers, who will always remember him as a true legend of the ring.

Source : @codyghosthost

