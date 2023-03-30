Death News : “We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.” Sad news: Banisa MP #Kullow_Maalim has passed away due to injuries from a hit and run Boda. He was in a state of Fasting. May he break his fast in #JANNAH. Janaza at Masjid Nur, South C, Dhuhr. 50-word limit.

Passing of Banisa MP #Kullow_Maalim; May he Rest In Peace.

Banisa MP #Kullow_Maalim has sadly passed away after being involved in a hit and run incident caused by a Boda while fasting, on his way back from the Mosque. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. We ask that Allah grants him Jannah, and that his soul is at peace. May his legacy continue to inspire and illuminate the lives of those he touched.

The Janaza prayer for Kullow_Maalim will take place at Dhuhr, at Masjid Nur in South C, as we gather to pay our respects and honor the life he lived. Let us come together to offer our condolences and support, and to celebrate the incredible impact he made in his community. We will always remember Kullow_Maalim as an exceptional individual, who touched the hearts of many and dedicated his life to service. May he rest in everlasting peace.

Source : @JamaludinSheikh

إنا لله وانا اليه راجعون Banisa MP #Kullow_Maalim has passed away.

He succumbed to injuries caused by a hit and run Boda on Saturday while coming from the Mosque while in a state of Fasting.

May ALLAH allow him to break his fast in #JANNAH.

Janaza; Dhuhr at Masjid Nur, South C.

إنا لله وانا اليه راجعون Banisa MP #Kullow_Maalim has passed away.

He succumbed to injuries caused by a hit and run Boda on Saturday while coming from the Mosque while in a state of Fasting.

May ALLAH allow him to break his fast in #JANNAH.

Janaza; Dhuhr at Masjid Nur, South C. pic.twitter.com/J5f2f4Y7cP — Sheikh Jamaludin Osman (@JamaludinSheikh) March 29, 2023