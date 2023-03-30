Death News : Walter Cole, aka Darcelle XV, dies at 92.

Walter Cole, aka Darcelle XV, Passes Away at 92 After Hosting the Longest-Running Drag Show in the Western US and Being the World’s Oldest Drag Performer..

Walter Cole, a legendary drag performer better known by his stage name Darcelle XV, has passed away at the age of 92. For over half a century, he hosted a beloved drag show in Portland, Oregon, which is believed to be the longest-running of its kind west of the Mississippi.

Cole’s contribution to the LGBTQ+ community and drag culture cannot be overstated. Not only was he the oldest actively performing drag performer in the world, but he also paved the way for countless other LGBTQ+ entertainers through his trailblazing career. Darcelle XV’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of drag performers and LGBTQ+ individuals seeking visibility and acceptance.

Source : @nytimesarts

