Death News : Walter Cole, aka Darcelle XV, dies at 92.

Death News : Walter Cole, aka Darcelle XV, dies at 92.

Posted on March 30, 2023

Walter Cole, aka Darcelle XV, Passes Away at 92 After Hosting the Longest-Running Drag Show in the Western US and Being the World’s Oldest Drag Performer..

Walter Cole, a legendary drag performer better known by his stage name Darcelle XV, has passed away at the age of 92. For over half a century, he hosted a beloved drag show in Portland, Oregon, which is believed to be the longest-running of its kind west of the Mississippi.

Cole’s contribution to the LGBTQ+ community and drag culture cannot be overstated. Not only was he the oldest actively performing drag performer in the world, but he also paved the way for countless other LGBTQ+ entertainers through his trailblazing career. Darcelle XV’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of drag performers and LGBTQ+ individuals seeking visibility and acceptance.

Source : @nytimesarts

Walter Cole, otherwise known as Darcelle XV, hosted what is believed to be the longest-running drag show west of the Mississippi and held the distinction of being the world’s oldest drag performer. He has died at 92.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!