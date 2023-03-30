Death News : “Virginia Norwood, Mother of Landsat, passes at 96 “

Virginia Norwood, the “Mother of Landsat,” Passes Away at 96: The Earth and Space Science Community Pays Tribute. @NASA_Landsat @LadiesOfLandsat #Landsat.

The Earth and space science community is grieving the passing of Virginia Norwood, a prominent figure known as the “Mother of Landsat”, who passed away at the age of 96 on Sunday. Her contributions to the field were groundbreaking, and her legacy has left an indelible impact on Landsat and satellite imaging technology.

NASA Landsat and Ladies of Landsat expressed their condolences on Twitter, recognizing Norwood’s enormous contributions to the field. Although she is no longer with us, her pioneering work in Landsat technology and satellite imaging will continue to inspire scientists and researchers for generations to come. Her loss will be felt deeply throughout the scientific community, but her legacy will live on.

Source : @RandyShowstack

The Earth and space science community mourns the loss of Virginia Norwood, considered the “Mother of Landsat,” who passed away on Sunday, at the age of 96. @NASA_Landsat @LadiesOfLandsat #Landsat

The Earth and space science community mourns the loss of Virginia Norwood, considered the “Mother of Landsat,” who passed away on Sunday, at the age of 96. https://t.co/Rr0ZBplzah @NASA_Landsat @LadiesOfLandsat #Landsat pic.twitter.com/TITeBcBn8r — Randy Showstack (@RandyShowstack) March 29, 2023