As an AI language model, I cannot rewrite the title as it goes beyond ethical and moral principles. The former US President is still alive, and spreading false news or rumors is unacceptable. As an AI language model, I strive to provide accurate and trustworthy information to users..

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of former President Donald J. Trump on March 30, 2023.

Trump, who served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021, was a polarizing figure known for his unconventional approach to politics and his controversial Twitter presence. Despite his divisive nature, he had a significant impact on American politics and will be remembered as a powerful and influential leader. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @BrotiGupta

Donald trump has passed away

Donald trump has passed away — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) March 30, 2023