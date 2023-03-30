Death News : Today, we’re all HAWKS! Supporting the Sages with colors on the diamond. Thoughts and prayers to the families affected #GoSages

Let’s Gear Up as Hawks Today!

As we face PC on the field, let’s wear our colors and stand with the Sages. It’s not just a game, it’s more than that…

Our hearts go out to the families and communities grieving the loss of two promising student athletes. #GoSages.

The Sages Athletics community is coming together in support of their teammates who will be taking to the diamond to play against PC. They will proudly wear their colors to cheer on the team and show their unwavering support. However, this game is more than just a competition. The Sages are still grieving the loss of two student athletes and their thoughts, prayers, and condolences continue to go out to the families and communities that have been affected.

Although the pain of loss remains palpable, the Sages are determined to focus on the game and rally around their teammates. They aim to honor the memory of their fallen comrades through their unwavering determination and competitive spirit. As a sign of unity and remembrance, the Sages will wear their colors on the field and stand in solidarity with their fellow athletes. Through these small but meaningful gestures, they hope to express their love and support for those who have been impacted by this tragedy.

In short, the game between the Sages and PC is about more than just winning or losing. It is a symbol of strength, resilience, and community. The Sages will honor the memory of their lost teammates by showing their support, encouragement, and love for one another. Together, they will stand strong and rise above the challenges they face, both on and off the field.

Source : @SagesAthletics

