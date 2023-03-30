Death News : TikToker Ahoufe has died.

Ahoufe, a Well-Known TikTok Personality from Ghana, has sadly Passed Away Rest in Peace .

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Ahoufe, one of Ghana’s most popular TikTokers. Ahoufe had captured the hearts of thousands with her captivating content and infectious personality, but sadly, her life has been cut short.

Her passing has left a gaping hole in the community, and the outpouring of love and condolences from her followers is a testament to the impact she had on so many lives. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

Source : @pmcafrica

