Death News : Sydney broadcaster Doug Mulray, known for his Triple M radio program and TV shows like ‘Beauty and the Beast’, has died at 71.

Sad Demise of Sydney Broadcaster Doug Mulray at 71..

Australian broadcaster Doug Mulray has passed away at the age of 71, leaving behind a legacy defined by his influential work on both radio and television. He became a household name in the 1980s as the host of Triple M’s breakfast program in Sydney, a feat he followed up by introducing the world to his unique style of humor through several shows, including ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and the ‘Doug Mulray Show.’

Mulray’s contributions to the world of entertainment were felt long after his radio and TV days, as his influence paved the way for future generations of broadcasters and comedians alike. His loss will be deeply felt by fans and colleagues alike, who will forever remember him as a true icon of Australian entertainment.

The world of broadcasting has truly lost one of its greats with the passing of Doug Mulray. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. May his spirit continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps, both in Australia and beyond.

Source : @10NewsFirstSyd

Vale Doug Mulray. The Sydney broadcaster has died at the age of 71. Mulray rose to prominence in the 1980s on Sydney FM radio for his Triple M breakfast program and hosted several TV shows, including 'Beauty and the Beast' and the 'Doug Mulray Show'.

