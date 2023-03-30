Death News : Sweets for kids, birds fed. Remembered in duas.

“Remembering a Sweet Gesture: Deceased Man’s Generosity Towards Children and Birds Lives On Through Prayers”.

He was a kind and generous man who always had a smile on his face. He had a heart of gold and loved to spread joy and happiness wherever he went. He was known for his love of children and would often give them sweets and treats. He also had a special affinity for birds and would feed them regularly.

Unfortunately, he has passed away, but his memory lives on. His kind and compassionate spirit has touched the hearts of many, and his legacy lives on through the prayers and remembrances of those he showed kindness to. The children and students he gave sweets to and the birds he fed all remember him fondly and say prayers for him. His acts of kindness have left a lasting impression on those he touched and serve as a reminder to all of us to spread kindness wherever we go. Subhan’Allah, what could be better than being remembered for one’s goodness and generosity?

Source : @_eshax

