Death News : Stay strong Pwani Uni. #PrayForPwani.

The image displayed depicts a message that says, “This is the time to remain United and strong Pwani University.” The person who shared the message on Twitter also included a quote from Revelation 21:4 which says, “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death, mourning, crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” The post is accompanied by the hashtag #prayforpwani.

The message is a call to unity and strength during a difficult time at Pwani University. The reference to the biblical passage offers hope and comfort to those who may be experiencing pain and sorrow. The hashtag #prayforpwani indicates that the situation at the university may be dire and in need of prayer and support from the wider community. It is a reminder that in times of crisis, we can come together and offer our love and assistance to those in need.

Source : @wuoddaktary

‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”#prayforpwani pic.twitter.com/hdcd8E60dv — Hon.Allan Ochieng (@wuoddaktary) March 30, 2023