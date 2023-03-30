Death News : Shigeru’s mini story remains relevant even today. Interestingly, both Tezuka and Ishinomori passed away at the age of 60, while Shigeru lived up to 93 years. It’s worth noting that despite being celebrated for his exceptional work ethic, Oda’s current age of 48 suggests that he may not live for too long. Let’s hope he takes care of his health and prolongs his life.

A precise observation: Shigeru’s mini story remains relevant even today, unlike Tezuka and Ishinomori who both passed away at 60, while Shigeru lived to be 93. A word of caution: Fans who applaud Oda for overworking should not anticipate a long life for him as he is already 48 years old..

Source : @TheGoldenSmurf

That mini story by Shigeru is still very relevant. Btw, to be precise. Both Tezuka & Ishinomori died at 60.

Mizuki Shigeru meanwhile passed away at 93. To the fans who celebrate Oda for overworking, Don’t expect him to live too long either, he’s 48 already.

That mini story by Shigeru is still very relevant. Btw, to be precise. Both Tezuka & Ishinomori died at 60.

Mizuki Shigeru meanwhile passed away at 93. To the fans who celebrate Oda for overworking, Don't expect him to live too long either, he's 48 already.