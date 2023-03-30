Death News : Savannah donates blood in memory of her daughter. Join her. #DonateBlood #SaveLives

Why Savannah Creighton Gives Blood Regularly After Losing Her Five-Year-Old Daughter in 2021 – Learn How You Can Also Help Others..

The American Red Cross of Illinois shared a heartwarming story about Savannah Creighton, who lost her daughter Wheeler unexpectedly at the tender age of five in 2021. Despite the grief and pain, Savannah made the selfless decision to regularly donate blood, expressing her desire to help others in their time of need.

If you’re inspired by Savannah’s story and wish to follow in her footsteps, you can support the American Red Cross by donating blood. Your act of kindness can help save someone’s life and bring hope to families coping with medical emergencies. Visit https://t.co/iMz5MoSkKe to learn more about how you can make a difference today. Let’s help spread kindness and compassion in memory of little Wheeler.

Source : @RedCrossIL

